Crawley councillor ‘extremely concerned’ over dangerous state of Dorsten Square bus stop

The deteriorating state of the road outside of Dorsten Square has resulted in Metrobus no longer being able to service this bus stop due to safety fears, and is diverting passengers to surrounding bus stops.

This has impacted the daily lives of Bewbush residents, who use the stop for work and travel across the town.

In a Facebook post, Labour’s Michael Jones said he believed West Sussex Council had failed the residents of Bewbush.

Cllr Michael Jones next to the dangerous bus stop at Dorsten Square

Mr Jones said: “I have been extremely concerned by the news that Metrobus has been forced, due to the very poor state of the road outside Dorsten Square, to no longer stop there and has rerouted to other bus stops.

“It looks like West Sussex County Council has failed spectacularly on an issue that will matter a lot to Bewbush residents and its effects will be felt much further than that.

“Dorsten Square is a major destination with important facilities including shops, a school, nursery, doctors' surgery and the Bewbush Centre.

“Following inquiries from Labour Bewbush councillors, we have now been told WSCC have a contractor starting work - but they are waiting for the detailed breakdown of cost from the contractor to come through.

Dorsten Square bus stop

“I hope that bus users will not be further inconvenienced for too long, but that's up to West Sussex. We have done all we can to put pressure on them to resolve the situation.”

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) was approached for comment and it provided the following statement.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this disruption has caused to bus services. Our highways team has been developing a scheme since January to address concerns raised by Metrobus. The road requires complete rebuilding and the scheme is likely to cost between £150,000 and £200,000.

“We are working as fast as possible to finish a design and to get a contractor on site to complete this challenging project.”