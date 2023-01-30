Crawley campaign group is looking for video submissions to highlight the importance of its work

Save West of Ifield are looking to put a film together to support its campaign.

The group is looking for video submissions from its members, ideally from the land being developed on, explaining how important the area of West of Ifield is to them.

They said: “It can be a video of you explaining why you love walking your dog there or how you enjoy the healthy Sunday walks. It could be about keeping fit with regular games of golf. You could even talk about your kids going to find the Ifield Dragon. Whatever the story is, the group would love to hear (and see) it.

“You don't need any special equipment for the video. This can be shot on your phone (ideally in landscape mode so we get as much in as possible).”

Save West of Ifield members

Lee Smith from the campaign group said: “"People object to the massive West of Ifield development for so many different reasons.

“The bulldozing of important greenspace. The loss of wildlife. The massively increased pressure on an already struggling infrastructure… floods, potholes and doctors' appointments are already a problem. Not to mention the destruction of a historical landscape and a 100-year-old golf course.

“We want everyone to be heard and to tell their story, with a short video explaining why they’re against this development.

“Why is the West of Ifield greenspace so important to you? Let everyone know…”

