Crawley charity celebrates 10 years of providing support to people with dementia

Forget me nots, a charity based at Tilgate Community Centre, provides support and information about living with “unkind and often distressing illnesses”, a spokesperson from the charity said.

The charity celebrated ten years of providing a lunch club on Fridays, and a supper club on Tuesdays earlier this month.

Chair of forget me nots, Wendy Wilson said: “The club was set up initially by Bev (Loxston -Bown). I met her about a year later and we joined forces becoming the forget me nots. “Supported by Crawley Wellbeing. We registered as a charity to support carers of people with dementia. Offering a safe place to meet, have a meal, get advice and find friendships. We have steadily grown, and now have about 50 members. We would not exist if we didn't have a great band of volunteers.

Forget me nots

“Local businesses have supported us. The Charcoal Burner kindly let us use their venue, free of charge for over a year. We are still looking for a permanent home, but Crawley Borough Council have rented us a community centre (Tilgate Community Centre) until we find a permanent place.

“We have fundraising events, afternoon teas and outings. And every week there is something to do at the club. Live entertainment or games, seated exercise. Anyone can join us, from when they have a suspicion that dementia is looming. No need to wait for a diagnosis.

“I am a freelance social worker and happy to guide people on how to get help, support attendance allowance claims and offer signposting. But mostly we offer friendship.”