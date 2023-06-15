Crawley hair salon and academy nominated as finalists in nationwide beauty awards

Wild Honey Beauty Salon & Academy is excited to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best Salon category.
The beauty salon is an industry leading beauty clinic based in Crawley. It specialises in permanent makeup, everything beauty and with wellness as its core mission.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community comes together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style.
The annual VIP red carpet event entails a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.
Wild Honey Beauty Salon & Academy owner, Courtney Emily said: “Wow, we are so proud to have been shortlisted as a Finalist for “Best Salon” representing Crawley. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey. The team works so hard and it’s great to be recognised.”
The Hair and Beauty Awards is breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition.
To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk