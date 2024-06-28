Crawley Community Awards 2024 in pictures: The best of the town celebrated at wonderful ceremony

This year’s Crawley Community Awards 2024 was another evening where volunteers, groups, charities, individuals and teams were recognised for all they do for the community in the town.
The awards, brilliantly hosted by Duff Eynon, are organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Hawth and The Crawley Observer and supported by Headline Sponsor London Gatwick Airport and its business sponsors.
Now in their ninth year, the Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, and attract hundreds of nominations each year. This year 771 nominations were whittled down to 17 winners.
Over the past nine years, more than 4000 nominations have been received and 182 individuals and groups have received awards in recognition of their work in the Crawley Community.
This year’s winners were:
CULTURE: Elizabeth Steven
PERFORMING ARTS: The Silver Birch Singers
LOCAL HERO: David Barber (accepted by David’s partner Gina with Lee Cook who helps with the project)
COMMUNITY SPORT: Limitless Youth Football Club
PRIDE OF CRAWLEY: Crawley Town Football Club
EDUCATION: Lizzie Cooper
GROUP ACHIEVEMENT: St. Vincent de Paul
VOLUNTEER: Catherine Howe
SUPPORT GROUP: Sistershare
VOLUNTEER GROUP: The Othellos Buddies
FUNDRAISER: Darren Greenaway
COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS: Michael Hayes and Roy Hillier
SPORTS TEAM: Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Niru Ravindra
CHARITY: Ten Little Toes Baby Bank
INSPIRATION: Shannaz Noormohamed
COMMUNITY GROUP: Gravity
Photographer Jon Rigby was on hand to capture the evening.