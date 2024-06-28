Crawley Community Awards 2024 in pictures: The best of the town celebrated at wonderful ceremony

This year’s Crawley Community Awards 2024 was another evening where volunteers, groups, charities, individuals and teams were recognised for all they do for the community in the town.

The awards, brilliantly hosted by Duff Eynon, are organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Hawth and The Crawley Observer and supported by Headline Sponsor London Gatwick Airport and its business sponsors.

Now in their ninth year, the Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, and attract hundreds of nominations each year. This year 771 nominations were whittled down to 17 winners.

Over the past nine years, more than 4000 nominations have been received and 182 individuals and groups have received awards in recognition of their work in the Crawley Community.

This year’s winners were:

CULTURE: Elizabeth Steven

PERFORMING ARTS: The Silver Birch Singers

LOCAL HERO: David Barber (accepted by David’s partner Gina with Lee Cook who helps with the project)

COMMUNITY SPORT: Limitless Youth Football Club

PRIDE OF CRAWLEY: Crawley Town Football Club

EDUCATION: Lizzie Cooper

GROUP ACHIEVEMENT: St. Vincent de Paul

VOLUNTEER: Catherine Howe

SUPPORT GROUP: Sistershare

VOLUNTEER GROUP: The Othellos Buddies

FUNDRAISER: Darren Greenaway

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS: Michael Hayes and Roy Hillier

SPORTS TEAM: Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Niru Ravindra

CHARITY: Ten Little Toes Baby Bank

INSPIRATION: Shannaz Noormohamed

COMMUNITY GROUP: Gravity

Photographer Jon Rigby was on hand to capture the evening.

