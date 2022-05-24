The new series is based on Crawley Film Initiative’s previous feature film ‘RH11’ and wil be shooting in July.
Crawley Film Initiative is looking for actors from different age groups and backgrounds to appear in the news series. The series is also searching for people to join its film production crew.
The initiative is located in the Crawley Museum and aims to get young people between the ages of 16 to 25 engaged in learning and train young people in film production. Also, the initiative gives local people a route into the film industry.
Crawley Film Initiative are looking for people to star in the new series, so if you are interested please email: [email protected]