Crawley Film Initiative search for local actors and film crew to star in new drama series

Local filmmaker Callum Andrew Johnston, who runs Crawley Film Initiative, is looking for local actors, film crew and people who are interested in the film industry to feature in the upcoming 4-part drama series ‘ROMEO. HOTEL. ELEVEN’.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 3:51 pm

The new series is based on Crawley Film Initiative’s previous feature film ‘RH11’ and wil be shooting in July.

Crawley Film Initiative is looking for actors from different age groups and backgrounds to appear in the news series. The series is also searching for people to join its film production crew.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The initiative is located in the Crawley Museum and aims to get young people between the ages of 16 to 25 engaged in learning and train young people in film production. Also, the initiative gives local people a route into the film industry.

Crawley Film Initiative search for local actors

See more: Crawley Film Initiative are looking for local people to star in their new drama series, Crawley STEM in the Park attracts thousands of visitors after its return from the Pandemic

Crawley Film Initiative are looking for people to star in the new series, so if you are interested please email: [email protected]

Crawley Film Initiative search for local film crew to star in new drama series
Hotel