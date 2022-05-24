Crawley STEM in the Park attracts thousands of visitors after its return from the Pandemic

There were more than 20 different STEM opportunities to entertain and educate all the family. A popular HD pop-up Starlight planetarium ran an additional three shows to keep up with the huge demand to visit space.

The science show ‘Do Science’ had to remove all the chairs from the first two rows for the final show so around 50 additional children could sit on the grass. This was so the children could watch science at its best with strange and wonderful noises, levitating objects, flash bangs and big sparks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of rockets made by children were launched high into the sky and many Crawley-based companies spent all day inspiring and educating young people about all things STEM.

STEM in The Park

CGG UK Communications & CSR Specialist Natalie Goodchild, said: “It has been great for us to be able to attend face to face community events again, and I cannot believe how busy it has been today!

“It’s been amazing with our CGG team of volunteers , and we look forward to attending and supporting more STEM events in the future.”

There were diverse, creative and fun STEM activities displayed and delivered by local employers, Higher Education Institutions and Crawley College, professional bodies, STEM communicators and educators.

The team from Edwards Vacuum showed what happens to marshmallows in a vacuum and after seeing the marshmallows turn into ‘Monster Mallows’, the science experiment was taken away to be eaten! On the Thales stand, non-Newtonian fluids, aeroplanes and spinners were just some of the activities that kept children engaged with STEM.

Edwards Vacuum Monster Mallows

Courses in all types of engineering were shared by the team from Canterbury Christ Church University, who engaged with learners of all ages. The engineering team helped to dispel the myth that engineering is not just for men with their activities, relating engineering to everyday life.

One of the parents commented: “The event today has been absolutely amazing. We went to the science show and it was an awesome experience. In the exhibitors’ tent, we were able to see the job roles that our son might be able to do when he gets older as he is interested in science.

“He was able to learn about aeroplanes and reptiles and amphibians, it was such an exciting opportunity.”

The event was made possible by Crawley Borough Council and STEM Learning. The event was organised by the STEM Hub, which is based at Canterbury Christ Church university.

One of a number of Science Educators

A further parent commented: “It was fantastic because it had many of the things you could see at the Science Museum, without having to pay for travel and associated costs for a day out which we currently are not able afford. I was delighted to see children interacting with other children and people coming together after two years of not being able to do such pleasant things."

For further information please contact Lisa Wetton: [email protected]

Canterbury Christ Church University operating as The STEM Hub www.thestemhub.org.uk coordinates the South East of England STEM Ambassador Hub to help inspire young people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

King Snake

Follow them on Twitter: @STEMHUB_SE and @stem4sussex

Parents and children attended the event

Children got the opportunity to explore space

Female engineers Canterbury Christ Church University

Crawley College filming technology on display