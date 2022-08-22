Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sonia was diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in 2014 which meant she could no longer just buy off-the-shelf staple food products because of the effect they had on her gut.

After carrying out considerable research into the causes of IBS and trigger foods, Sonia decided to start making the food products that she previously enjoyed, but in a gut-friendly way.

Sonia’s determination to solve her own issues led to the formation of a new business.

Crawley food business innovative ‘Fodmap Friendly’ range of products scoops them recognition at top industry awards

In 2018 Sonia and her husband Simon launched ‘Slightly Different Foods’, a food production business that creates a range of products that have all been certified worldwide as being Fodmap Friendly, which means they are suitable for IBS sufferers and individuals with certain other food intolerances.

In addition, all of their products are gluten-free, free from all allergens, vegan approved, and they contain no artificial preservatives, colourings or flavouring.

They have focused on staple products, pasta, curry, Mexican and Asian sauces, everyday table sauces, salad dressings, vegan mayos, pickles & relish.

Sonia said: “My goal was to create food products that I used to have in my food cupboard at home, but now I can enjoy them with the rest of the family without suffering discomfort afterwards.”

They now produce 22 products that are sold in the UK, Europe and Australia.

Their efforts have been recognised as they have won a number of awards along the way

The husband and wife team have six combined finalist shortlisting at the forthcoming ‘Nourish Awards’ and ‘Great British Food Awards’ for a new range they developed under a second brand ‘Deliciously Different’.

Simon said: “We were a minnow compared to the other finalists in the category but to see our efforts being recognised was very special. We are committed to helping individuals with gut health issues and hope that we make a difference for many people worldwide.

“The journey continues and no doubt more awards will follow!”