Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super Siblings are a non-profit charity that provides help and support to children that have disabled siblings.

It is a small charity run by chairperson and founder Sophie Smart and has a team of volunteers, who come from SEN families.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun day will have bouncy castles, entertainment and stalls.

Sherise Foster, Sophie Smart (chairperson), and Sophie McLean (trustee).

Super Siblings are based in Crawley and hold monthly sessions where the siblings can come along, have some fun, be themselves and be around other children that get it.

The charity holds weekly activities through the summer holidays and also organise yearly panto trips for all the siblings.

Super Siblings are expanding to East Grinstead in October which they have been working very hard towards and plan to reach every town that needs them.

The funds that the charity raises help give siblings of SEN children some much-needed time out they deserve. Super Siblings are a non-profit charity, so rely solely on donations.

Crawley SEN charity hosts family fun day to help raise money for their continued work in the community

Sophie McLean, Super Siblings trustee said: “We are so excited for our Family fun day on. Since Covid, we haven't been able to put on a fun day since 2019 and we rely so much on fundraisers and donations.

“All the money raised on the day will go towards helping us as a charity, so we can continue the work we do and help us grow and we can help even more families.

“We will be having bouncy castles, sweet stalls, candyfloss, face painters, crazy hair, nails, glitter tattoos, a BBQ, a Vegan stall, a super sibling creation station, a raffle, a silent auction with some incredible prizes, a pre-loved baby and children clothing stall, tombolas, penalty shootouts, hook a duck and lots of fun games and activities!

“We want to make this event as accessible and inclusive as possible so we have a SEN quiet hour between 12-1 pm where there will be no loud music, a safe stimming zone where individuals can go if they feel overwhelmed or overstimulated and we will have a room in Broadfield stadium where we will make an accessible changing area.

“We also have lots of entertainment and special guests from Ariel Parties including Moana, Sleeping Beauty, Belle, and Spiderman. Reggie the Crawley Town FC mascot will be around for photo opportunities!

“Please come down and join us for a day of fun! All are welcome. £1 per person and children go free! Please come and support Super Siblings and help us raise some much-needed funds and have a great day!”