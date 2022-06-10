Crawley freight company continues its mercy mission to support Ukraine

Richard Topping, from E&R Freight in Crawley, delivered much-needed supplies to an area south of Lviv, before returning to the Moldovan/Romanian border with aid for deaf Ukrainian refugees.

It is the third time this year Richard has taken to the road in support of Ukraine, after he previously delivered more than 100 pallets of aid on behalf of all UK pallet networks and the Association of Pallet Networks (APN).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

E&R is a member of the Wolverhampton-based Pallet-Track network, and the company gathered donations at its central hub including formula milk, nappies, baby food, personal hygiene products and first aid equipment.

E&R Freight delivered aid to the Romanian/Moldovan borders to support Ukrainian refugees.

The aid dropped near Lviv was distributed by a local church, while the second trip was in support of the ANSR Filiala Botoșani charity.

The charity supports deaf, blind and mute refugees from Ukraine and helps them find work.

Richard said: “The last load of aid we took to the Moldovan/Romanian border will support a charity which deals with refugees who are deaf and, in some cases, are blind or can’t speak. It is the only charity doing this in the area.

“The charity is in the process of finding them jobs, while they have all been sent for medical attention and any issues sorted. The APN and everyone making donations have done a good job and everyone we saw was very grateful.”

Richard, the founder and managing director of E&R, is no stranger to mercy missions, having taken supplies to war-torn Kosovo during the third Balkan war in 2001.

Chief executive of Pallet-Track Caroline Green, said: “The selfless actions of Richard and the E&R Freight team are a shining example to us all. They represent the very best of our industry, which is uniquely-placed to give practical support in and around Ukraine at the point of need.”

Pallet-Track is one of the fastest-growing pallet distribution networks. Part of their success is due to the continued investment in cutting-edge technology and both their online tracking system and proof of delivery solution.