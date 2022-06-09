Crawley school girl raises money for charity by cutting 13 inches of hair to help create wigs for children with cancer

Evie Winkworth wanted to raise funds to help pay for the creation of two wigs, which cost The Little Princess Trust £550 to create each one. These wigs are donated free of charge to their recipients.
On Tuesday, June 7, Evie braved the ‘BIG CHOP’ and donated 13 inches of her own hair after three years of growth.
Evie’s father Michael Winkworth, said: “Evie has told us many times that she wants to make others smile. I think you will agree that this amazing act of kindness, from one so young, is going to make someone smile again.
“Evie is very happy knowing that her hair donation and the sponsor money she has raised will make a huge difference for someone going through such difficult times.”