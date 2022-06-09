Crawley school girl raises money for charity by cutting 13 inches of hair to help create wigs for children with cancer

A nine-year-old school girl from Bewbush has raised £1,170 for The Little Princess Trust by cutting 13 inches of hair and donating it to help create wigs for children in need.

By Ellis Peters
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:55 am

Evie Winkworth wanted to raise funds to help pay for the creation of two wigs, which cost The Little Princess Trust £550 to create each one. These wigs are donated free of charge to their recipients.

On Tuesday, June 7, Evie braved the ‘BIG CHOP’ and donated 13 inches of her own hair after three years of growth.

Evie’s father Michael Winkworth, said: “Evie has told us many times that she wants to make others smile. I think you will agree that this amazing act of kindness, from one so young, is going to make someone smile again.

Evie Winkworth before the 'BIG CHOP'

“Evie is very happy knowing that her hair donation and the sponsor money she has raised will make a huge difference for someone going through such difficult times.”

There is still time to donate and you can do so through Evie’s GoFundMe page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-winkworth

To find out more about The Little Princess Trust, please visit their website at: https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/

Evie Winkworth after the 'BIG CHOP'
Crawley Community Awards