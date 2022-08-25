Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has been a pioneer in the field of education and training for over 40 years, helping countless individuals gain skills to find a route into the career of their choice or progress from an existing role to higher levels.

Whilst the company first began trading in 1969, the training element started in 1981 and evolved out of the company’s wish to offer personal development for all those working for the JACE Training.

Their reputation for training expertise quickly spread to external firms and now run a variety of apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programmes, to help equip individuals and businesses for future success.

JACE students Katie and Nadia

Caroline Cooke, business development for JACE Training said: “Our Crawley team has been working with the local community for many years, supporting people into and through their apprenticeships.”

JACE student Danny from Crawley said: My time with JACE Training has been an amazing experience, I feel I have accomplished so much while being there. I have even surprised myself this year with how far I've come.

“ Over my training, I have become a lot more confident in my abilities all thanks to the support everyone has given me. Everyone has motivated me to push myself and believe in myself. After finishing at JACE I have decided to go into Sports as my next year’s course.”

JACE student Katie said: “For the past year I have been studying Level 2 childcare at JACE Training. The course has covered all aspects of childcare, such as the development of the child, safeguarding, and first aid.

Danny, 18 from Crawley

“To support and enhance my coursework, I have a placement at The Mill Primary Academy. I have been mainly supporting children in Year 1 and Reception, but at break and lunch times this extends to older year groups.

“Overall, I have found my experience at JACE has been enjoyable, supportive and a good environment to learn. I’m looking forward to continuing my studies with JACE in September and also continuing my placement at The Mill Primary.”