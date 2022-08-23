Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 50 local youngsters aged 7-18 years old enjoyed a two-week summer school with a professional director, musical director and choreographers working on The Hawth Youth Theatre's production of the musical GREASE.

The students performed on August 19 and August 20 to a large and appreciative audience.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week allowed the youngsters to learn many aspects of performing on stage, including working with scripts, dance routines, hair and make-up, singing, working with musicians as well as working as part of a team.

Crawley youngsters put on excellent performance of GREASE as a part of their ‘summer school’

Victoria from the Youth Theatre said: “I have been absolutely overwhelmed with all of the wonderful feedback I've received from our production of GREASE this weekend.

“It has truly been such a pleasure to teach this show and work with our incredibly talented cast of young people. Our summer school intensive provides such an amazing opportunity for participants to learn new skills, create long-lasting friendships and perform on the main stage at The Hawth Theatre!

“The show was fabulous from beginning to end, with set and lighting design that captured this iconic show so brilliantly, all culminating in our audiences standing ovations. I'm already looking forward to next year!”

Crawley youngsters put on excellent performance of GREASE as a part of their ‘summer school’

The Hawth Youth Theatre which ran this course, and runs many other holiday workshops as well as weekly sessions (starting again in September) always aims to give young people an exciting and creative space to grow in confidence and express their individual talents.