Crawley GCSE results day 2022: GCSE results at Thomas Bennett bring joy and excitement as students collect their grades

Head teacher Stuart Smith said: “This year’s results highlight the strength and resilience of our young people, despite the restrictions placed on students during the pandemic. They have succeeded and excelled, even though they have missed out on face to face teaching for periods of time.

“This underscores for us that, on our journey of improvement, we are having an impact on the lives of the young people we teach. We would like to thank all staff for their efforts supporting students during this challenging period.

“As a whole community, we are proud of these students and their efforts and the results are a shining example of their achievements.

GCSE results at Thomas Bennett bring joy and excitement as students collect their grades

“This year has also seen 89 grade 7-9s being awarded, with grade 9s awarded across a range of core and EBacc subjects, including English, French, History, Science and Spanish!

“We look forward to welcoming our Year 11 students back into our 6th Form in September and wish them all the very best for their future endeavours!”

Here are some of the students’ successes:

Dina Solanki - four grade 9s, three grade 8s, a Distinction* and one grade 6

Abigail Foster - two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and one grade 6