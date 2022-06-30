SPPT Gym’s members wanted to do something that would be challenging and more than what they have done before. So the gym liaised with St Catherine's to see what they could do and this is when they chose the 3 Peaks Challenge.

The members have gone for the harder challenge which will see them complete the three highest mountains in England, Wales and Scotland, all within 22 hours.

The only sleep they will get will be on the five hour coach journey between the last two peaks.

Crawley gym prepares to take on ‘3 Peaks Challenge’ to raise money for local charity

Every year the gym tries to do something to raise money for charity. Earlier this year, they did a 24 hour sled push and the year before, during the pandemic, the members did a 24 hour relay around Manor Royal.

The gym has a target of £24,000 which was set by St Catherine's. The staff will be holding smaller events in the lead up to the main event to also help raise as much as we can.

Gym member Karen, said: "Both my great gran and my grandad spent time in the hospice in Crawley before they passed away. The hospice gave my great gran end of life care in the hospice and was incredible.