For some of the children, this was their very first time visiting a beach.

The students spent time creating necklaces from shells and pebbles. They also got the chance to all step into the sea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 5 teacher Claudette Ford, said: “It was an amazing experience for the children.”

Year 5 students at The Bewbush Academy

Year 5 student Luiz, said: "I have never been in the sea before! It was freezing!”

Year 5 students at The Bewbush Academy