Crawley 'has more beer gardens per population than anywhere in Britain'

Crawley has more beer gardens per population than anywhere else in Britain, according to a new study.

And the startling revelation has got to be great news for anyone looking to cool off from Sussex’s early taste of warm weather this week.

The study – by credit card brand Aqua – has shown that Crawley has an impressive 2,312 beer gardens per 100,000 people – the highest of anywhere in the UK.

The research also analysed factors such as the price of drinks, average temperatures, amount of sunshine, amount of rainfall, and the number of beer gardens in different towns and cities.

Google ranks Goffs Manor as the best beer garden in Crawley with 4.2 stars out of 5 from 1,400 reviews.

Although top for the number of beer gardens per population, Crawley was third in the overall assessment of best beer gardens to visit with Southend-on-Sea clinching top spot for a beer garden trip.

Southend is said to have the most sunshine of any city in the UK, with 241 average sunshine hours in May, plus the second-least amount of rainfall at just 41.6mm on average. An average pint there will set you back £4.

Portsmouth is in second place with an average temperature in May of 12.8C, one of the warmest of all locations, minimal rainfall, and a pint costing £5.

Crawley was found to have an impressive 206 hours of sunshine in May with an average May temperature of 12.4C – although the temperature today (April 29) is a balmy 22C. An average pint of beer costs £4.50.

The full research can be found here: https://www.aquacard.co.uk/building-better-credit/great-british-beer-garden

Unsurprisingly, London and Belfast top the list as the most expensive places for a pint, with an average price of £6. This is followed closely by Bristol, where a pint costs £5.60, then Reading at £5.50.

