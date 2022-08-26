Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Catherine's Hospice new home takes shape as steel frame is now complete

Work on fitting new floors, walls, and drainage of the building is now ongoing. Everything is on track for the hospice to welcome people to their new state-of-the-art facility in Autumn 2023.

The larger St Catherine’s Hospice, which will enable the local charity to provide more care to even more people, is situated in the heart of the Woodgate Development. It overlooks a village green, a children's play area, and is next to a community hub. The hub will become home to a coffee shop, village store and meeting rooms.

The new hospice building has been designed to enhance the local landscape and have minimal impact on the environment.

Although the new hospice has 60% more floor area than its current building at Malthouse Road, by following ‘Passive House’ design principles, St Catherine’s energy consumption will be less. A main heating plant will generate power for the site and green planted ward roofs will house solar panels.

As well as sustainability, St Catherine’s has worked alongside experts to make sure its new building is suitable to provide high-quality care for people with a range of conditions, including dementia.

Paul Rycroft, St Catherine’s New Build Delivery and Collaboration Director said, “This is the biggest investment in local healthcare in many years. It’s exciting to see the design of our new hospice come to life as we’ve worked hard to develop a design that will improve care right now and long into the future.

"We’re immensely grateful to everyone in our community who has supported us and continues to do so. You are helping make a long-held dream of St Catherine’s come true. Thank you.”

For the latest news and updates on St Catherine’s new hospice building or to donate please visit: www.stch.org.uk/newhospice or call St Catherine’s Fundraising Team on 01293 447361.