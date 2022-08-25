Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is run by Carol Jackson, who works tirelessly to rescue abandoned and neglected animals including horses, ponies and donkeys.

Many of the animals that come into her care are often old and have psychological issues, which means that they are difficult to rehome.

Due to unfortunate circumstances, Carol needs to find a new piece of land to look after her animals and appeals to the public for help finding it.

Crawley horse rescue centre urgently needs to find new premises for their rescued animals

Carol said: “We are a rescue for neglected animals in Surrey and Sussex. Any animals that have been left on land, the authorities get in touch with us and we try to find them a home.

“Those that have been neglected, we get phone calls to say can we help. We go out with other rescues and assist them with finding the animals a good home.

“We don’t just work with horses but help get dogs and other small animals to find foster homes. I started the charity about 20 years ago. We were based in Crawley, but that went industrial and we were asked to find other premises.

“The lady who owns the property that we currently rent land from kindly gave us the land to use. We built this up but unfortunately, our lives change, prices go up and people struggle so everything is going up for sale.

“We have until February 1 to find new premises. It’s a stressful time. We have done lots of appeals, we’ve been offered land but it’s not suitable and we want to stay in the Crawley area. My work is in this area. We’ve been here for about three years and have had a happy time.

“There is no way we would be in the position to buy this land as the price of it is in the millions.

“If anybody that has land and is looking to rent it, even if it’s ten acres would be fine. We just want somewhere to go. We can’t take on anymore animals in this situation.”