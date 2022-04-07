Crawley leisure centres set to launch membership offer for people with Parkinson’s

K2 Crawley Leisure Centre and Bewbush Centre are taking part in the new initiative alongside charity Parkinson’s UK, which will launch on Monday, April 11 for World Parkinson’s Day.

The free membership will give access to gym, swim and group exercise classes.

In addition, all members will be offered a personalised exercise prescription through EXi, the exercise referral platform, with Synergy Dance online classes also available. Free carer membership will be available, if required.

Crawley leisure centres launch new scheme.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. People living with the condition find various activities, from walking to dance, beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Everyone Active’s contract manager Jon Hodgson said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership with Parkinson’s UK and hope it will make a real difference to many people’s lives.

“Our customers and colleagues are among the estimated one million people who are affected by Parkinson’s in the UK.

Exercise classes for people with Parkinson's

“We want to encourage the whole Parkinson’s community to exercise and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.

“Being more active will help members to live well with Parkinson’s, improving their physical fitness and mental wellbeing, as well as having fun.”

Corporate Partnerships Manager at Parkinson’s UK Tom Ingram, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition. Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained.