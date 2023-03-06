Crawley LGBTQU+ have revealed what to expect for Pride 2023 and announced the return of its popular host.

The talented Mary Hinge will be back for Crawley Pride 2023 hosting the main stage.

Co-founder and event manager for Crawley Pride, Vincent Mitchell has given us a run down of what to expect from this year’s event.

VIncent’s highlight of Pride 2022 was the parade and he announced that it will be ‘returning and the theme will be Disco’.

This year’s event will be the first time it will be held on just one day and against what has been rumoured on social media, the team has decided to host the event for one day only to test what it is like to run a one day event.

In regards to the performing acts, Vincent told the Crawley Observe: “I can’t mention the acts but the range of entertainment is widely different.”

Metrobus will be returning as a sponsor but the headlining sponsor is yet to be revealed, but the Crawley Pride team are ‘incredibly excited to announce them’.

Vincent said: “I think the top highlight for me would be the parade. Last year’s LGBTQU+ march to Goffs park was the first time we held the parade, so definitely a highlight. Seeing everyone come out and support the march was incredible.

“For this year’s event, we have gone down to just one day, that's a massive difference. I want to bust a rumour about this. The reason why we have gone down to one day is that we want to shift all our energy and quality into one day. We want to find out what are the pros and cons between hosting a one day event as opposed to a two day event. We can’t know unless we do it.

“We took on board feedback given to us last year and reviewed our ticket prices, so we are more in line with the other local Pride events.

“Our programming for the main stage is going to be slightly different as well, so we are trying to get more variation on stage. We are looking for live bands this time. Everything last year was pre recorded on track with live singers and dancers. This year we already have a good line-up. I can’t mention them but the range of entertainment is widely different.

