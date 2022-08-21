Crawley Pride 2022: 32 pictures of day two
It was the family day at Crawley Pride today (Sunday, August 21) and hundreds of people enjoy the entertainment and stalls.
X-Factor star Sam Bailey was the headline act to cap off a wonderful weekend at Goffs Park.
Other entertainment included Aunty Ginger, DMT School Voice, Amrick Channah, Duncan Allen, Louis Cypher and Elberace.
Visitors to Pride, which is organised by Crawley LGBTQU+, were able to visit stalls in the arena which included St Catherine’s Hospice, Crawley Open House, Sussex Police, RSPB and many others including the Crawley Observer.
You can see pictures from day one here.
Page 1 of 8