Crawley MP secures ‘historic’ victory for town’s Chagossian community

Following years of campaigning, Crawley MP Henry Smith said he has secured a ‘key’ victory for the Chagossian community.

The MP said the Government has accepted the provisions of his amendment on British citizenship for Chagossians to the Nationality and Borders Bill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Smith said, “Throughout my time in Parliament, and indeed for many years before I was first elected to the House of Commons, it’s been my privilege to champion the Chagossian community, many of whom have made Crawley their home following their forced removal from their homeland in the British Indian Ocean Territory.

Henry Smith MP

“In recognition of the unique challenges faced by Chagos islanders I tabled an amendment to the Government’s own Nationality and Borders Bill.

“This enables those descended from individuals born in the British Indian Ocean Territory to be allowed to register as British citizens through simplifying nationality law so anyone who can prove they’re of Chagossian descent becomes eligible to register as a British overseas territories citizen.

“I’m delighted that the Immigration Minister met me to confirm that the Government will be accepting the points raised in my amendment. This is a historic step forward for the Chagossian community.

“I’d like to pay tribute to those Chagossians who have continued to make a positive impact on the community in Crawley and have maintained the campaign for justice.

“As Crawley MP and a vice chair of the Chagos all-party parliamentary group I’ll continue to stand up for the rights of these citizens.”

The MP said in January 2018 he introduced the British Indian Ocean Territory (Citizenship) Bill, speaking in Parliament in support of this cause.

In July 2018, the Home Affairs Select Committee called on the Government to support the Crawley MP’s proposals in its ‘The Windrush generation’ report - according to Mr Smith.

The MP said while the conclusion of the parliamentary session meant that the Bill would ultimately fall, this was not the end of his pursuing of the matter.

The Crawley MP said he seized the opportunity provided by the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill to put down an amendment to this legislation in support of nationality rights for the Chagos islanders.

Mr Smith spoke in Parliament on this amendment in July 2021, while also raising it in a further debate that December.

Last week, the Government confirmed to Mr Smith that it will put forward its own amendment to the Bill, comprising the points which the Crawley MP had pursued.

The Nationality and Borders Bill will return to the House of Commons tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22) for consideration of House of Lords amendments.