Crawley pharmacy provides update on its future - read statement from company

Reports on social media claimed that the Lloyds Pharmacy in Langley Green is to be “permanently” closed.
We approached the pharmacy company for an update.
A spokesperson from the company said: “LloydsPharmacy is reviewing its community pharmacy estate and is selectively selling some branches.”
“The majority of buyers of these selected branches are independent pharmacy owners and local businesspeople who have demonstrated that they are committed to our branch teams and patients, and are well placed to meet the ongoing health needs of the local community.
“The LloydsPharmacy team is pleased that its colleagues from these stores will be joining successful, local businesses and that for patients there will be no change in the way they use their local pharmacy.”