Crawley pharmacy provides update on its future - read statement from company

A pharmacy in Crawley has closed its doors to customers.

Reports on social media claimed that the Lloyds Pharmacy in Langley Green is to be “permanently” closed.

We approached the pharmacy company for an update.

A spokesperson from the company said: “LloydsPharmacy is reviewing its community pharmacy estate and is selectively selling some branches.”

“The majority of buyers of these selected branches are independent pharmacy owners and local businesspeople who have demonstrated that they are committed to our branch teams and patients, and are well placed to meet the ongoing health needs of the local community.