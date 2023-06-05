Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: 7 of the best areas to retire to in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

There are many places to retire to in Sussex but where is the best?
By Ellis Peters
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a retiree and name the best areas to retire to in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the best areas to retire to in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The Chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge and general information.

Here are 7 of the best areas to retire to in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Historic city with a thriving cultural scene and stunning coastal views

1. Chichester

Historic city with a thriving cultural scene and stunning coastal views Photo: Accredited

Quaint town known for its mediaeval architecture and vibrant arts community

2. Lewes

Quaint town known for its mediaeval architecture and vibrant arts community Photo: Accredited

Picturesque village featuring a magnificent castle and tranquil riverside walks

3. Arundel

Picturesque village featuring a magnificent castle and tranquil riverside walks Photo: Accredited

Charming coastal town with cobbled streets and a rich maritime heritage

4. Rye

Charming coastal town with cobbled streets and a rich maritime heritage Photo: Accredited

