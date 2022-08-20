Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery: Take a look at the pictures from Day 1
CrawleyLGBTQU+ brought the carnival to the town on Saturday (August 20) with people turning out in their numbers to celebrate Pride.
By Ellis Peters
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 7:02 pm
There was also a parade through the town which brought all the glitz and glamour of Pride to the people of Crawley.
Cllr Chris Mullins said: “I came to last year’s event and thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s all a part of ensuring and building equality for people in society and they have to be supported by all people.
“I fully support people’s right to be who they are as individuals. It’s going to be a great weekend.”
Take a look at the pictures from Day 1:
