There was also a parade through the town which brought all the glitz and glamour of Pride to the people of Crawley.

Cllr Chris Mullins said: “I came to last year’s event and thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s all a part of ensuring and building equality for people in society and they have to be supported by all people.

“I fully support people’s right to be who they are as individuals. It’s going to be a great weekend.”

Take a look at the pictures from Day 1:

1. Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery: Take a look at the pictures from Day 1 Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery Photo: Accredited Photo Sales

2. Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery: Take a look at the pictures from Day 1 Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery Photo: Accredited Photo Sales

3. Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery: Take a look at the pictures from Day 1 Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery Photo: Accredited Photo Sales

4. Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery: Take a look at the pictures from Day 1 Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery Photo: Accredited Photo Sales