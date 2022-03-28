Crawley Primary school raises money to help with the crisis in Ukraine

Gossops Green Primary thoughtful pupils demonstrated an awareness of the devastating war and its impact, particularly on the children of Ukraine and wanted to ‘do something positive’ to show care, solidarity and support for the innocent victims of the conflict.

Children and staff wore Ukrainian yellow and blue, or colours of their own choice and in total, an impressive £964 was raised, with more donations still coming in.

Principal Sarah Dunne said: “Considering the tough financial times many of our families are going through, we are so moved by our school community for demonstrating such compassion through their generosity.”

You can donate money by visiting: Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal | Disasters Emergency Committee (dec.org.uk)

