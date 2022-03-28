Crawley Borough Council opens Geraint Thomas House in memory of council cabinet member

Geraint Thomas was the council’s cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability when he sadly passed away in November 2019.
The site was named Geraint Thomas House in honour of the former councillor. Mr Thomas was a Geography teacher in Crawley and a council cabinet member for many years. He was a passionate advocate for the environment and this is seen as a fitting way to remember the exceptional work he did for the area.
Family and friends of Geraint Thomas, council officers, council leader Peter Lamb, councillor Ian Irvine and senior directors from housing provider A2Dominion, gathered together to mark the official opening of the building. Geraint Thomas’ wife, Jenny cut the ribbon and Mr Lamb gave a short speech.
Mr Lamb said: “Geraint was one of Crawley's leading champions. His many years work in the town as a teacher, community activist and councillor have left a lasting legacy in Crawley, and it brings me real joy that in Geraint Thomas House we have a lasting monument to his dedicated service.”
Jenny Thomas said: “Geraint loved Crawley. In his work as a councillor, he was committed to sustainably improving the lives of its residents. Geraint’s family and friends are proud of what he achieved and grateful that he will be remembered in this development which provides a place for people to call home.”
Director of Land and Planning at A2Dominion Simon Potts commented: “Geraint Thomas House has been a great achievement for us, working together with Crawley Borough Council. It was important that we provide high-quality, affordable new homes, and that the look and feel of the development made a positive impact on the local environment.”
The Geraint Thomas House development is 100% affordable, with 33 shared ownership apartments and 58 apartments for affordable rent.
