Crawley Primary school rallies around its community to help support Ukraine

A Crawley primary school is doing its bit to help support the victims of the Ukraine war.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:38 am

The community at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School has rallied around over the past few weeks, collecting items to send to support families displaced from Ukraine to Poland. Hundreds of toiletry packs, clothing, food and torches were all dispatched from the school.

Assistant headteacher Louis Burrows said: “From the most terrible of events, good has come. The children, families, staff and Governors of OLQOH have responded magnificently, putting the needs of others ahead of their own.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I’m proud of them all and our whole community stands ready to do more as and when needed.”

Pupils from OLQOH, together with Paul Mansfield, one of the OLQOH’s Premises Team

Children also raised over £2,500 on their recent Fun Run Day, with the money raised going to support various good causes, including the Cafod Ukraine Appeal.

See more: New art exhibition in Crawley Museum examines the important relationship between song, movement and parenthood, This is when you can buy early bird tickets for Tulleys Farm's Pick Your Own Pumpkin eventYou can donate to the appeal here: https://cafod.org.uk/Give/Donate-to-Emergencies/Ukraine-Humanitarian-Appeal?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-8fwpOny9gIVxYFQBh2R5geIEAAYAiAAEgJsDfD_BwE

UkraineHundreds