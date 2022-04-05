The community at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School has rallied around over the past few weeks, collecting items to send to support families displaced from Ukraine to Poland. Hundreds of toiletry packs, clothing, food and torches were all dispatched from the school.
Assistant headteacher Louis Burrows said: “From the most terrible of events, good has come. The children, families, staff and Governors of OLQOH have responded magnificently, putting the needs of others ahead of their own.
“I’m proud of them all and our whole community stands ready to do more as and when needed.”
Children also raised over £2,500 on their recent Fun Run Day, with the money raised going to support various good causes, including the Cafod Ukraine Appeal.
You can donate to the appeal here: https://cafod.org.uk/Give/Donate-to-Emergencies/Ukraine-Humanitarian-Appeal?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-8fwpOny9gIVxYFQBh2R5geIEAAYAiAAEgJsDfD_BwE