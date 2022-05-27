Crawley pub receives visit from local MP and serves pints to customers

Mr Smith ran a competition during Christmas 2019 for the best dressed pub in Crawley in which The Railway won. Emma Kelf, General Manager had decked the pub with decorations, showcasing that Christmas had come at The Railway.

Out of 30 pubs taking part, The Railway were winners and had won a bottle of The House of Commons whiskey and Henry Smith offered to work a few hours behind the bar.

Due to the pandemic Mr Smith’s visit to the pub had been delayed. However, Mr Smith visited the pub this month for some drinks and Emma got him to come behind the bar to pull a couple of pints.

The Railway

Emma Kelf said: “It was great for Mr Smith to be able to visit us all at The Railway and keep his promise of pulling pints behind our bar. We all had a great time talking with him about the pub and the local community.

“The Railway is popular amongst the Crawley community, and it is great to share moments like this with our customers.”

