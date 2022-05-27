Crawley perfume consultant takes home the win after scoring 100% honours exam result

This comes after scoring 99% in the Fragrance Foundation Specialist Exam and a 100 per cent in the honours exam, the highest score in the Online Training Programme in 2021 across all brands and retailers in the UK.

The Fragrance Foundation UK’s online training programme is designed to broaden knowledge of all aspects of perfumery, from the ingredient building blocks that create fine fragrances to how fragrances can be expertly sold in store. The course focuses on ways to educate and assist those training to therefore guide customers when discovering and buying fragrances and other products.

Kathryn said on her experience and win: “It was fun to learn about perfume composition in more depth, and I feel even more comfortable talking to customers about the ins and outs of notes and accords with confidence.

The Fragrance Foundation Awards, The Brewery, London, UK - 12 May 2022

“I’m honoured to have been awarded Consultant of the Year and I’m thankful to The Perfume Shop for giving me the chance to build on my passion for perfume and allowing me to continuously develop my expertise.”

The Perfume Shop was awarded Online Retailer of the Year at last week’s Fragrance Foundation UK Awards, for the fourth year in a row. The Perfume Shop has also previously won Retailer of the Year in 2017 and 2018.