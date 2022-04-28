Crawley resident takes on Run Gatwick to raise money for local brain injury charity

Anthony is raising money to fund specialist counselling and Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR) treatment for others. These treatments helped him come to terms with his acquired brain injury and gain strategies to live well again.

A fall at work led to Anthony acquiring a brain injury which in turn triggered spinal misalignment and diagnosis of Functional Neurological Disorder (FND). As well as long term nerve and disc pain in his back, he also sustained weakened limbs and a hyper-sensitive nervous system.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony hasn’t been able to work since his accident but has found new distractions in gardening and photography. He credits much of his acceptance and coming to terms with his situation to the counselling sessions with Headway Sussex specialist counsellors and EMDR, a non-traditional type of psychotherapy through PTSD UK.

Anthony after accident.

The combination of treatments has certainly made a difference to Anthony’s life and helps him live better with his condition.

Anthony said: “I am participating in Run Gatwick 2022 as a personal goal in my recovery from Concussion, FND with mobility challenges and PTSD. By doing the 5k walk I’m raising awareness of my own personal challenges and commitment to counselling with mental health issues.

“There is a serious need for those with PTSD to receive EMDR counselling to have a chance of coping with life. This is not available on the NHS so far too many are left without hope or coping strategies for this condition.

I have benefited from EMDR and Brain Injury Counselling with Headway and it is making a huge difference in how I address each day with a brain injury. To go through this huge pain barrier is nothing in comparison to the lonely journey life brings in managing hidden disabilities and brain injury without support or counselling.

Anthony training

“My aim is to start to make a change for those who desperately need these services. My privilege now is to allow others the same opportunity for help.”

The money that he raises from sponsorship will be split between specialist counselling sessions from the Headway Sussex Counselling Partnership and EMDR treatment through Brightstone Clinic. Anthony wishes to help someone in a similar situation to himself who can’t afford to pay for the treatment as he recognises how much it has helped him personally.

Chief Executive for Headway Sussex Jennie Musgrove, said: “It is great to see such a motivated fundraising running partnership between Anthony and Nick. Friendship and connections are very important to the people Headway supports, avoiding isolation and improving wellbeing.