Handcross school girls complete full marathon in Easter holidays to raise money for the Ukraine crisis

Willow Burnell and Amy Rees, aged 11 and 10 were upset by what they were hearing in the news regarding the people of Ukraine and felt compelled to do something to help. Together, they came up with a plan to use what they have to launch a fundraiser for The British Red Cross.

The girls trained in all weathers and never complained. They completed the marathon on Saturday, April 23. There was a welcoming committee and the headteacher of Handcross Primary School presented the girls with bouquets of roses.

Headteacher of Handcross Primary School Sharon Bonodonno, said: “All the staff and pupils at Handcross Primary School are immensely proud of Amy and Willow for spending their holidays raising money for Ukraine by running a marathon.

Willow Burnell and Amy Rees, aged 11 and 10

“They demonstrate all of our school values and their actions are a shining example to other children. Amy and Willow showed us all that if you are determined, you can achieve great things and be a wonderful force for good. They are an inspiration to others.”

Willow said: “I am very proud of everything Amy and I have achieved over the past two weeks. It’s been tough at times, but we have been spurred on by all the kind people who have donated and sent such encouraging comments.

“Our fundraising target was initially £100 and now we have exceeded £1,500. We are so grateful to all our sponsors and really hope we make a difference to the people in Ukraine.” Willow Burnell, 11 years.”

Amy said: “When we heard what was happening in Ukraine we felt sad and wondered whether there was anything we could do to help. We thought that we could run a marathon over the Easter holidays to raise money to help.

“On some days it has been really tough but it has helped being able to run it together. I feel happy and proud that we have done it because we have raised lots of money which will help people in Ukraine.”

The girls have raised £1,788 so far and if you wish to donate please use the link:https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WillowAmy?

