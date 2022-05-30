The closure will leave Ifield Parade without a newspaper outlet and will mean that the post office will be lost, with people having to either go to the town centre or alternative newsagents in the area.

Local councillors have been made aware of the situation and Crawley Borough Council will be looking for a replacement.

Ifield resident Aidan Zeall said: “The shop is a valued local asset for many people who, like me, depend on it for buying newspapers, magazines, withdrawing money, and other sundries.

Local residents with Sandra Buck, Labour Councillor for Ifield

"The loss of the Post Office is also a blow as many customers use it for all the services that it offers and it is always busy.

“If it closes customers will have to either go to the post office in the town centre or the ones at Langley Green or Gossops Green which may be a difficult journey for some elderly customers.”

A spokesperson for McColl’s, whop owns the shop, said: “Having explored all options, regretfully we have taken the difficult decision not to renew the lease at the Martin’s store on Ifield Drive in Crawley.

“The store’s last day of trading will be September 1 2022.

“We are saddened to no longer be operating the store and our priority has been to support all affected colleagues.”