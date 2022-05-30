New leader, Cabinet and Mayor appointed at Crawley Borough Council

Councillor Michael Jones was elected as Leader of the Council at the Annual Meeting of the Full Council on Friday (27 May).

At the meeting, Councillor Jones presented his Cabinet and their portfolios.

The council’s Cabinet members are now: Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council; Councillor Chris Mullins, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Wellbeing; Councillor Gurinder Jhans, Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability; Councillor Shahzad Malik, Cabinet member for Resources; Councillor Sandra Buck, Cabinet member for Housing; Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development; Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement.

Councillor Michael Jones (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council, said: “While there is continuity with the previous Cabinet, this is also a Cabinet that reflects the diversity that we are lucky to have here in Crawley.

"With the new Cabinet, I am looking forward to some fresh new ideas and a continued commitment to service delivery for all of our residents as we strive to make Crawley Borough an even better place to live and work.

"I wish the Cabinet members every success in their roles and look forward to working with them.”

The first Cabinet meeting of the new council year will be on Wednesday 6 July.

The new Mayor of Crawley is Councillor Jilly Hart.