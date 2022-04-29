Crawley school boy takes on running challenge to raise money for Crawley Open House

Eight year-old Jacob Ward from Forge Wood ran one mile every day throughout March and raised a total of £500 for Crawley Open House.

Jacob said: “One of Mummy’s friends' daughters sold things for charity and I thought I would do a sponsored run for those who need help.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The money was donated to Crawley Open House and we raised £500.

Jacob at Crawley Open House

“At first, receiving a message from Joe Wicks was a bit shocking as he’s one of the most famous people for helping your body to keep fit and I was like shocked when my dad showed me.”

Jacob’s Mum Sarah Ward, said: “So my friend’s daughter did a fundraiser in October for Crawley Open House and Jacob went along and engaged in it and said ‘I want to do something to raise money too’.

“We spent a while coming up with ideas of what to do and Jacob came up with the idea of wanting to do a sponsored run or something like that.

“So we spoke and I said lets wait to do something when the weather is a bit nicer. So we agreed in March and he ran a mile a day.

Jacob, 8 training

“It was so lovely of Joe Wicks to take the time to read Jacob’s story.”