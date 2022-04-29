Crawley school boy takes on running challenge to raise money for Crawley Open House

Eight year-old Jacob Ward from Forge Wood ran one mile every day throughout March and raised a total of £500 for Crawley Open House.
Jacob said: “One of Mummy’s friends' daughters sold things for charity and I thought I would do a sponsored run for those who need help.
“The money was donated to Crawley Open House and we raised £500.
“At first, receiving a message from Joe Wicks was a bit shocking as he’s one of the most famous people for helping your body to keep fit and I was like shocked when my dad showed me.”
Jacob’s Mum Sarah Ward, said: “So my friend’s daughter did a fundraiser in October for Crawley Open House and Jacob went along and engaged in it and said ‘I want to do something to raise money too’.
“We spent a while coming up with ideas of what to do and Jacob came up with the idea of wanting to do a sponsored run or something like that.
“So we spoke and I said lets wait to do something when the weather is a bit nicer. So we agreed in March and he ran a mile a day.
“It was so lovely of Joe Wicks to take the time to read Jacob’s story.”
If you would like to donate to Crawley Open House, please visit: https://www.crawleyopenhouse.co.uk/makea-donation