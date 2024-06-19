Crawley schoolchildren prepare for the general election
All candidates have been invited into OLQOH to speak to the children as part of their learning about the General Election 2024.
The School Council gathered a list of questions including, how will you support and improve education?
Additionally, Mr Lamb also shared with the children how he got into politics and the path he took at school.
Not only did Mr Lamb receive questions from the children but from staff too.
Mr Meliam Head of School said: “It is a great opportunity for our children to speak and listen to different candidates.
"We would welcome other candidates into OLQOH to lead an assembly.”
