Crawley schoolchildren prepare for the general election

On 19th June Labour candidate for Crawley, Peter Lamb, visited OLQOH and took part in a Question and Answer Assembly.

All candidates have been invited into OLQOH to speak to the children as part of their learning about the General Election 2024.

The School Council gathered a list of questions including, how will you support and improve education?

Additionally, Mr Lamb also shared with the children how he got into politics and the path he took at school.

Peter Lamb with children from OLQOH

Not only did Mr Lamb receive questions from the children but from staff too.

Mr Meliam Head of School said: “It is a great opportunity for our children to speak and listen to different candidates.