Crawley Schools invited to book free sessions to learn about water saving

Schools are being invited to sign up for free outdoor education sessions in a new programme called ‘Our River, Our Water’. The education programme is a partnership between Southern Water, the South East Rivers Trust (SERT) and Wessex Rivers Trust (WRT), charities which work to ensure all life can thrive in and around rivers.

SERT will deliver these inspiring and hands-on sessions at Grattons Park on the Gatwick Stream, part of the River Mole and close to where the river rises in Crawley. The Mole contributes significantly to wildlife across a wide area, from the Surrey Hills and travelling northwards all the way to the Thames at Molesey.

The national curriculum linked sessions will highlight that the south east of England is water-stressed. The area has less rainfall each year, yet demand for water is increasing, as the population grows and the climate continues to change.

Crawley children get the chance to river dip

Pupils will learn that the water we use in our daily lives is taken from the local environment, which leaves less water for our vital river habitats. Through the sessions, children will learn to appreciate the value of our rivers, how to save water and engage with our river wildlife in a fun and hands-on way.

Classes will take part in a range of outdoor activities including river dipping, all linked to Key Stage 1 and 2 modules. Pupils will receive follow-up resources for the classroom and a leaflet to take home so they can share their learnings there too.

CEO of the South East Rivers Trust Hester Liakos, said: “We are delighted to work with Southern Water to deliver ‘Our River, Our Water’. Our experienced educators are looking forward to helping pupils investigate river habitats and inspiring them to understand and prevent low water flows in rivers, which impacts both wildlife and humans.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial we get young people outside and reconnecting with nature and that is what this programme is all about.”

Crawley children learning about what lives in rivers