Crawley Primary School achieves ‘The School Games Mark Platinum Award’ for keeping young people active

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward and recognise school engagement in The School Games against a national benchmark and to celebrate keeping young people active.

In order to be eligible to apply for the platinum award, OLQOH had to demonstrate that it met the gold standard and had four prior consecutive years of gold awards.

Deputy Head Teacher Jan Miles, said: “As a school, OLQOH is committed to using the School Games to engage our pupils in physical activity, expose them to a range of sports and represent our setting in competition’.

Students celebrating their school's achievement

PE Governor Ally Page, said: “With 2022 being a big year for sport (England hosting the Women’s Euro 2022 and the Commonwealth Games), we have successfully used these events, as well as the FA campaign #letgirlsplay, to better engage our children in experiences of competition and to increase their confidence and motivation overall.

“We are extremely proud of all our pupils and staff for their dedication to physical activity and sport.”

The Crawley School Games Organiser Steven Hand, added: “The PE leader Beckie Johnson, together with her dedicated team, including Elaine Ward and Ann Westgate, are passionate and supportive in all areas of the school games and wider sporting community within the town.