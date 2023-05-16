Crawley schools reopen after water shortages forced them to shut

Hundreds of customers across West Sussex were left with no water on Sunday (May 14) and Southern Water said the issue was “caused by a failure at Hardham Water Supply Works.”
The issue continued in Crawley yesterday (May 15) with schools and some households left without water. A water station was set up in K2 Leisure Centre for customers who were still affected.
Here is a list of the schools that have reopened:
- West Green Primary
- Langley Green Primary
- St Andrew's C of E Primary School
- Maidenbower Primary schools
- Brook Infant School and Nursery
- Milton Mount Primary School