New data has revealed that learners in Crawley have the “fifth worst odds of passing their driving test if the practical driving test is taken at Crawley test centre”, according to KingCasinoBonus.uk

Comparison Experts at KingCasinoBonus.uk have released data from the Driver and Vehicles Standard (DVSA), which highlights the number of people who have passed their driving test between the period April 2022 and September 2022.

Crawley is ranked fifth in the list of “Top ten test centres you have the worst chance of passing your practical driving test in” and learners have a 35.6% chance of passing their driving test.

In comparison, Chichester is ranked fifth in the “Top ten test centres you have the best chance of passing your practical driving test in” and learners have a 65.0% chance of passing their driving test.

Crawley test centre

The town with the best success rate is Alnwick test centre with an overall pass rate of

74.3%.

A spokesperson at KingCasinoBonus.UK said: “The data has highlighted that Brits who take their practical driving test at Alnwick test centre have the best odds of passing their test and gaining their licence, with most recent pass rates highlighting that just under three in four test takers pass their test.”

“Brits may want to take their driving test in a different city to where they have been attending their driving lessons; this could be due to long waiting times at their test centre or because they have discovered pass rates are higher at a different test centre. However, we would ultimately encourage drivers to take their test in the area they have been attending their lessons in. This will be an area that they are familiar with driving in, which will ultimately maximise their odds of passing.”

