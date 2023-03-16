Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorld
Celebrities get hair ‘glow up’ at new Crawley salon: TikToker Liv Harland and footballer Laura Rafferty visit Laura Jane

A new hair salon in Crawley had two more celebrity customers this week.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:37 GMT

Professional footballer for Southampton Laura Rafferty visited Laura Jane in Langley Green with singer and TikToker Liv Harland.

Laura Goldin, who owns the salon with her partner Dan Rossetter, said: “The girls contacted me and said they needed a hair ‘glow up’, stating I would be the one to do it for them after finding us on Instagram.”

She said she and Dan were delighted to welcome the pair.

From left: singer and TikToker Liv Harland, Laura Goldin of Laura Jane and Southampton footballer Laura Rafferty
Laura said: “They travelled from 2.5 hours away to come to visit the salon and they also brought their pup. He was adorable and loved the whole salon experience. The girls were blown away by their hair transformations and said they will be returning regular clients for life now, which is absolutely amazing. The salon was exclusively opened just for them and it was a great day overall.”

Laura said that her and Dan’s vision for the business is becoming reality and they are proud of the unique experience they offer at Laura Jane. Laura has more than 13 years experience in this field as a senior stylist and is a Wella Master Colour Expert, which gives her the equivalent to a degree/masters in colouring.

The salon was opened in November last year by Chelsea star and England Lioness Millie Bright. In December, Carly Telford, who plays for San Diego Wave in the US and has 27 caps for England, travelled from California to have her hair coloured by Laura.

TikToker Liv Harland at Laura Jane in Crawley
Visit www.facebook.com/people/Laura-Jane/100086596694630 and www.instagram.com/laura_jane_hair.

Southampton footballer Laura Rafferty at Laura Jane in Crawley
