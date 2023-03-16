A new hair salon in Crawley had two more celebrity customers this week.

Professional footballer for Southampton Laura Rafferty visited Laura Jane in Langley Green with singer and TikToker Liv Harland.

Laura Goldin, who owns the salon with her partner Dan Rossetter, said: “The girls contacted me and said they needed a hair ‘glow up’, stating I would be the one to do it for them after finding us on Instagram.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she and Dan were delighted to welcome the pair.

From left: singer and TikToker Liv Harland, Laura Goldin of Laura Jane and Southampton footballer Laura Rafferty

Laura said: “They travelled from 2.5 hours away to come to visit the salon and they also brought their pup. He was adorable and loved the whole salon experience. The girls were blown away by their hair transformations and said they will be returning regular clients for life now, which is absolutely amazing. The salon was exclusively opened just for them and it was a great day overall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura said that her and Dan’s vision for the business is becoming reality and they are proud of the unique experience they offer at Laura Jane. Laura has more than 13 years experience in this field as a senior stylist and is a Wella Master Colour Expert, which gives her the equivalent to a degree/masters in colouring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TikToker Liv Harland at Laura Jane in Crawley