Liudmyla Hills, who works at UK Power Networks, organised the sale for colleagues at work in aid of Hospitallers, a group of voluntary paramedics serving on the frontline in Ukraine.

Liudmyla said: “I am quite overwhelmed by people’s support for the cake sale and thank everyone for their generosity because everyone is going through their own difficulties, but still support Ukraine.”

After the conflict started Liudmyla, who made her home in the UK in 2006 with her British husband, provided a haven for five members of her family, three of whom have since returned to Ukraine.

She said: “It’s stressful, but the people in Ukraine are adjusting to the situation because war affected every family directly or indirectly.

“My close family are not under occupation, and they are relatively safe. Many members of my family are volunteering, some in the territorial army defending Kyiv and my auntie has provided a home for people who have been displaced.

“Medical supplies are always needed by Hospitallers. It is a wonderful charity. The volunteers have their jobs as GPs and medics and when they take time off work they go to the frontline and save lives.

“I needed to help, so I decided to bake cakes. Baking is my hobby and I love baking cakes for my friends, family and colleagues.”

Hospitallers is a charity providing first aid and evacuation to hospital, along with support and rehabilitation to people affected by military actions and their families.