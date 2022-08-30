Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Surrey and Sussex Thank You 2022 takes place on September 2 to 4 and has been organised to say thank you to all health and care staff. It will include live music to suit a range of tastes, family-friendly entertainment, and a range of food and drink. There will also be free bus transport from Redhill station for health and care staff.

The event follows the success of the Big SASH Thank You, held in September 2021. While that event was specifically for staff at the hospitals run by Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, this year it is open to all health and care staff in the two counties. This includes hospitals, care homes, paramedics, health charities, GPs, pharmacies, and adult social care services.

Andrew Bickerdike, who heads SASH Charity said: “We all had such a great time at last year’s event.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust staff are invited to three-day ‘Thank You’ event in Godstone

“It was brilliant to see colleagues who have worked so hard enjoying some time out relaxing with their families, so we wanted to do the same again, only this time have everyone in health and care involved.”

Rebekka Francis, engagement manager for Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care System said: ‘’So many people work incredibly hard to keep our health and care services running and we think they all deserve a big thank you!

“Whether you work for a voluntary organisation, in social care, in a hospital, or in a GP practice; as health and care workers, we are all working on behalf of local people; helping to support people to stay well.

“There is a huge number of organisations and individuals working across health and care services, therefore we felt this event was the perfect occasion to celebrate and recognise the efforts of everyone.’’

Tickets for the event will be £5-£10, under 18s will go free, and staff will be able to bring family and friends if they purchase their tickets and arrive as a group. There are also free tickets available via a pay-it-forward scheme.