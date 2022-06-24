Crawley volunteer group awarded extra funding to provide new equipment for local community

Crawley Borough Council awarded £600 to Friends of Goffs Park for equipment to be used at its community picnic event on Sunday, July 3.

By Ellis Peters
Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:49 pm

The event will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 75th anniversary of Crawley New Town.

The award was part of Crawley Borough Council’s small grants fund which pays out grants of between £50 to £2,500 to groups who aim to foster greater levels of community activity through local projects.

Friends of Goffs Park member Janet Roskilly said: “The Friends’ group previously obtained funding for a main dance stage before COVID-19, so we are really grateful for our support grant from Crawley Borough Council to enable us to recreate the New Town experience.”

Friends of Goffs Park with Crawley Borough Council

Councillor Sue Mullins, commented: “We are delighted to be supporting the Friends of Goffs Park event, which will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 75th anniversary of Crawley New Town.”

To find out further information about Goffs Park or grants, visit: crawley.gov.uk/goffspark and crawley.gov.uk/grants

