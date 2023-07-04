Crawley wildlife enthusiast raises money for British Trust for Ornithology

A wildlife enthusiast from Crawley plans to fundraise for the British Trust for Ornithology by documenting 21 wildlife walks around the UK.

Mya Bambrick, 20 will be vlogging 21 different wildlife walks across the UK before her 21st birthday in September and aims to raise £2100 for the British Trust for Ornithology, bring awareness to species in decline, and hear from special guests.

Locations include Alladale Wilderness Reserve in Scotland, Stackpole in Wales and Walthomstow Wetlands.

Mya said: “I've had a love for the natural world since the age of eight, with birds always having a special place in my heart. As I've got older I've realised what a dire state some of our species are in, and the many threats they face. Birds give me so much joy, I spend so much time observing them, learning about them, photographing them, and appreciating their individual stories. That's why I'm raising money for the BTO for my 21st birthday, with a goal of £2100.

Mya Bambrick, 20. Picture: Mya Bambrick

“I'll be going on and documenting 21 wildlife walks around the UK, discovering amazing wildlife, fascinating stories, and talking to inspirational people. These include visits to Walthomstow Wetlands, Alladale Wilderness Reserve, RSPB Arne, and many more. I'll be sharing with you a vlog from every walk which will be posted on my social media channels. I aim to share my love of nature as well as alert others of the biodiversity crisis and important conservation issues. These walks will run from June until September 23, my 21st birthday.

“I've been involved with the British Trust for Ornithology since I was 13. I spent a weekend at their now well-known bird camps, learning about citizen science, talking to like-minded young people, and seeing some fabulous wildlife. Since then I've been an ambassador for their Garden Birdwatch Survey, bird ringer, and youth representative. They carry out vital research on birds which go on to inform conservation.

“Half of the fundraised money will go to the BTO's research and the other half to BTO Youth. BTO Youth is a team of youth representatives, advisory panel members, and staff that create and run events for young people. These events aim to make birding and nature accessible and enjoyable for all. In Dorset I've organised birding walks, guest speaker events, and online workshops. I've seen firsthand the amazing work the BTO do.”

You can follow Mya’s journey via her social media pages: Twitter: @MyaBambrick1, Instagram: @Myabambrick and TikTok: @myabambrick1. All of Mya’s vlogs will be uploaded to her social media pages as well as her Youtube channel, which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBx6Kt2ScxiJwuzR8yWbzlQ

If you would like to donate to Mya’s JustGiving page, you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mya-bambrick-1683056646240