Crawley YMCA shortlisted for its LGBTQU+ community work in the ‘BBC Make a Difference Awards’

BBC Radio Surrey and BBC Radio Sussex contacted Eli Adie, West Sussex Youth Development Manager, to let her know that the LGBTQU+ Haven at YAC Crawley had been shortlisted in the Community Group category for the BBC Make a Difference Awards.

The LGBTQU+ Haven at YAC offers a safe space for young people (aged 11-25) who identify as LGBTQU+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Unsure, Plus any other LGBT+ identity) to access support at the youth advice centre in Crawley.

The service offers young people 1:1 and group support sessions, facilitated by a team of LGBTQU+ youth workers and volunteers.

Eli Adie YAC Crawley promoting LGBTQU+ Haven to BBC Radio

Eli said: “The service was launched in April 2021 following a long period of consultation between young people and the local council.

“Prior to the LGBTQU+ Haven’s launch, there was no existing support for LGBTQU+ young people in Crawley, so young people had to travel out of the town to access support.

“The service was initially launched as a 6-month pilot to evidence the need for the service and is now in its second year of delivery.

“Through effective partnership working with local LGBT+ youth service provider ‘Allsorts Youth Project’, the project has now ensured that LGBTQU+ youth support will continue to be accessible locally for years to come.

“The awards ceremony is taking place on September 26. Whatever the outcome, we're really proud of all that the team have achieved and the huge difference they make each week to the lives of the young people they support.”

The LGBTQU+ Haven has offered a crucial safe space for over 40 vulnerable young people, helping to reduce social isolation, promote positive mental wellbeing and enable them to access specialist LGBTQU+ and mental health support.

The service has contributed to a county-wide approach to youth suicide and harm prevention, with LGBTQU+ young people identified as particularly vulnerable during COVID.

YMCA DownsLink Group is a charity working to transform the lives of vulnerable young people across Sussex and Surrey.