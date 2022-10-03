Crawley youth football club wins The FA and McDonald’s award for its ‘grassroot’ work

Maidenbower Colts FC is an entirely volunteer run, grassroots youth football club established in 1998 and based in Crawley.

The club has around 175 registered youth players from U7 to U17/18. It also has a relaunched ‘Mini Colt’s’ section for fun, and accessible for all, football sessions for children in reception and year 1.

Maidenbower Colts play across Sussex and Surrey in the Crawley & District Youth Football League, the Mid-Sussex Youth Football League, the Horsham & District Youth Football League and the South Surrey Youth Football League.

Maidenbower Colts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Development Officer Richard Coleman said: “The 21/22 Season has been an incredibly challenging period for our club, players and families. And, because of this, this season we have focussed on the themes of family, community and club.

“During the pandemic, we have managed to keep the club stable (whilst many other grassroots football clubs very sadly had to fold), grow the club and even enhance what we are able to offer our football family.

“From player, parent, coach and committee member, we should all be incredibly proud of what we have achieved together during such an uncertain and daunting period.

“Our Players have shown such inspiring resilience, demonstrated by them by how they represent our club on the pitches of Sussex each week!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maidenbower Colts management team

Some of the initiatives that the club has put in place to help support its players and community include: 5k/10k Ball Dribble Challenge, Forza Football Academy Ball Mastery Programme, Educational Partnership with Youth Sport Nutrition plus many more.

A spokesperson for the Sussex County FA said: “We are delighted to announce that Maidenbower Colts has won our Grassroots Club of the Year Award as part of The FA and McDonald's Grassroots Football Awards.

“They’ve shown they are more than just a football club and certainly more than what happens on the pitch. Colts care about players wellbeing, health, and sense of worth.

Advertisement Hide Ad