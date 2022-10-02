The Reds manager is under pressure with only one win in his first 11 league games in charge. And after losing 2-1 to Evans’ Stevenage side on Saturday, fans were again chanting for owners WAGMI United to sack him.

But Evans, who was manager at Crawley for five years and remains their most successful manager, leading them from the National League to League one, hopes he is given time at this ‘fantastic club’.

Speaking after his side’s win, Evans said: “Kevin is a young coach that you hope, from a distance as a fellow manager, you hope he gets some time. He was under pressure coming into today. We are a new group but we have experienced coaching staff around a new group so we can probably bed it in quicker and better than Kevin can.

Steve Evans in his post-match interview

“For me, it’s just a fantastic club, the fans are great, I think I know them all personally because when I first came there were crowds of four or five hundred and we ended up in League One, had cup runs, played at Old Trafford, was here live against Stoke City. They are nothing hut the best people in the country. I get a great reception every time and I love this club. Win, lose or draw, I will always love this club.”