Crawley Borough Council unveil commemorative plaque for ancient tree in Tilgate

The plaque was unveiled by Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, accompanied by Councillor Michael Jones, the new leader of the Council.

The beautiful tree, located on Crawley Borough Council land next to Constable Road was chosen as one of 70 ancient trees in the UK to be dedicated to the Queen’s Green Canopy, as part of this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The ancient hawthorn was nominated for the Queen’s Green Canopy by the Woodland Trust and is one of only two trees in West Sussex to be selected for the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Crawley Mayor Jilly Hart next to the ancient tree in Constable Road, which is part of the Queen's Green Canopy (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree-planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.

